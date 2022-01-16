Amicus curiae visits elephant rehab unit

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following widespread allegations against the lack of facilities at the upgraded veterinary unit at the Elephant Rehabilitation Centre at Kottoor, and pursuant to the Kerala High Court order, amicus curiae advocate Raghunath K R visited the facility on Saturday to conduct inspection. The inspection was conducted by amicus curiae at the buildings constructed in the rehabilitation centre by the forest department.

According to Angels Nair, general secretary of Animal Legal Force which is a respondent in the case, the new facility has been built spending an amount of Rs 105 crore and lacks even the basic facilities. The newly upgraded hospital was commissioned in May last year but that too lacks basic facilities. There is no equipment and barring a few sheds made of concrete base and tin roof sheets, the centre has no facility to take care of sick animals,” says Angels. As many as 15 elephants are being kept presently in the rehabilitation centre at Kottoor, spread over an area of 51 hectares. The High Court bench comprising advocates Anil K Narendran and P G Ajith Kumar had ordered the inquiry.

Earlier the High Court had found that it is highly essential to improve the facilities available at Kottoor centre, which is the only elephant rehabilitation centre in Kerala. This is pertaining to the suo moto case initiated by the court with respect to the ‘sad plight’ of tusker Sasthamcotta Neelakandan which was taken to the elephant rehabilitation centre. The tusker died while undergoing treatment and the court directed that the facilities be improved.

However, animal rights activists alleged that immense corruption is involved in the renovation of the facilities and setting up of the veterinary units at the centre. “During the inquiry today, the officials said that only `71 crore have been utilised to set up the facilities till now. But one cannot see any treatment facilities at the veterinary centre,” said Angels. The case has been posted to January 21.