Pinarayi 2.0 not up to mark: CPM cadre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pinarayi government second avatar is not up to the mark, felt CPM delegates at the party’s Thiruvananthapuram district conference. On the second day too, a slew of government departments like health, industries in addition to the CMO came under severe criticism at the party meet. Responding to criticism, state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said it’s too early to assess the nine-month-old government.

Health Minister Veena George drew severe flak during discussions. The health office has become inaccessible to the general public, they said adding that though the department has been winning awards it’s not reflected in public service. Similarly the Industries minister’s office too came under attack from delegates for remaining an island. Noticeably, V K Prasanth, MLA, criticised inactive state of ministers’ offices. Prasanth, also a former Mayor, pointed at lapses on the part of city corporation in effectively dealing with waste management and addressing tax scam-related issues. Another delegate from Vanchiyoor too raised the same criticism.

“Some delegates said the government has become slow-paced and doesn’t have the pace of the first Pinarayi government. Criticism against CMO and police cropped up again,” said sources. PWD Minister Mohammed Riyaz won praises as delegates felt the minister was able to address issues effectively.

Later in his reply to discussions, Kodiyeri defended the government and CMO, stating that issues related to police have always been there. He however said the criticism against health and LSGD departments would be brought to the attention of ministers concerned for correction of the same.

“To remarks that the CMO was more accessible during the time of M V Jayarajan, he said the former had never intervened in police affairs. He said the impression came as Jayarajan was people-friendly,” said sources. Referring to mentions about the first Pinarayi government, Kodiyeri said there are no major changes in the system. Those who have managed the police at CMO are the same. It’s only been nine months. There were fresh faces in the last government too. Given time, this government will also perform well, he added.

“Regarding RSS influence in police, he said the state has people from all political parties. This would obviously be reflected in police too. CPM leaders would have to go to police stations in connection with public issues,” said sources.

Sore points

The mega thiruvathira that garnered criticism from public, too drew flak. Delegates from Attingal area committee said it should have been avoided. However there were no major discussions in this regard.

Lack of women representation too drew flak at the meet. Delegates from Vanchiyoor pointed out that women were not being given adequate representation including in elections to Assembly.

Criticism against China

Taking a cue from CM Pinarayi, delegates too raised criticisms against China. “Going by the economic policies, how can it be termed a Communist nation?” they asked. One of them pointed out that China was the reason for climate change. Politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai, the other day, had showered praises on China, thereby invoking criticism from various corners.

The conference will conclude on Sunday with the election of the new district committee.

