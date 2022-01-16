Rape case against chief airport officer, Thiruvananathapuram police yet to take him into custody

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police probing the rape case registered against the chief airport officer of Thiruvananathapuram airport are yet to take him into custody even 48 hours after receiving a complaint of sexual assault against him.

Giri Madusoodana Rao is accused of sexually assaulting his personal assistant after inviting her to his apartment. The incident took place on January 4 and the woman contract staffer lodged the complaint on Friday. On the basis of it, the Thumba police registered a rape case.

According to City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar, the arrest can be recorded only after collecting more details. "I have given direction to the Thumba police to collect more details including circumstantial evidence. Only after verifying the evidence, the police can proceed with further action including arrest. If the investigation proves that he is guilty, he will definitely be arrested," he said.

Though a local police officer said the suspect might have absconded, the commissioner ruled that out. Rao has been suspended pending inquiry by Adani Group after it also received the complaint from the woman. As per the complaint, the suspect had sexually assaulted her when she resisted his advances.