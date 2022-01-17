CPM expresses regret over mega Thiruvathira in Thiruvananthapuram district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After drawing severe criticism over the conduct of mega Thiruvathira at Parassala ahead of the Thiruvananthapuram district conference, the CPM local leadership has finally expressed regret.

The programme was held flouting COVID restrictions and at a time when the slain SFI leader Dheeraj Rajendran's mourning procession was proceeding to his hometown. To worsen matters, it literally turned into an event that blatantly extolled the virtues of CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

In what could be termed as an apologetic act within the party forum, the local leadership said it was not meant to eulogise Pinarayi and the same should have been avoided.

Meanwhile, criticising the CPM for conducting district conferences and other party programmes while the state faces the threat of a third wave of COVID, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Sunday said people of Kerala would now have understood who the real 'merchants of death' were.

CPM Parassala area secretary S Ajayakumar, who is also the general convener of the reception committee for the district conference, expressed regret, while thanking delegates at the end of the conference on Sunday.

It was in the presence of senior leaders, including state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishmnan, E P Jayarajan, Anathalavattom Anandan and KN Balagopal, that Ajayakumar mentioned about the ill-timing of the event as well as the controversial lyrics of the song.

"He admitted to a lack of vigil and oversight on their part regarding the time of the performance and the lyrics. It was not meant to be about praising Pinarayi alone. The song was about the party, Pinarayi and other leaders too. But it seemed to be interpreted in different ways," said a source.

"He said the media somehow focused only on the part that praised Pinarayi and it was not a lapse. Though he didn’t make a direct apology, it was more or less an act of admitting the mistake, expressing regret and saying that the whole fiasco should have been avoided," the source added.

The Thiruvathira performance - organised with participation of more than 500 women - had invited severe flak on the social media.Following this, Kodiyeri Balakishnan had stated that the performance should have been avoided.

The state leadership had also expressed its displeasure to the district leadership on the matter. It is in this backdrop that the local leadership explained the reasons to delegates for the oversight.

"He said the event was organised as part of a gathering of women. The timing too was not right. Since all of them were busy in organising the conference, there was a lapse in this regard, which should have been avoided," said another source.