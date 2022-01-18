Don’t hide Covid symptoms, risk infecting others: Veena George

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the sharp rise in the number of Covid positive persons reported daily, Health Minister Veena George has advised extreme caution. She said the situation has become such that anybody could be a potential spreader of infection.

She advised people not to hide symptoms and mingle with the outside world. They shall undergo tests as suggested by health workers. She advised people to wear N95 masks or double masks when going outside. All shall wear masks inside the office and avoid eating together.

There shall not be any crowding for hand washing. Similarly, those who visit shops and malls shall not lower the mask at any point, she said. The health minister also recommended proper ventilation as closed spaces could pose a risk of infection.