Youth cooperative’s homecare offers solace

MS Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A youth cooperative society offering doorstep healthcare services including Covid tests at affordable rates has come as a solace to people in this time of crisis. Most of the services offered by the Vattiyoorkavubased VyBe Health are priced at nearly half the prevailing market rate. VyBe Health charges Rs 900 for a doorstep RT-PCR test and Rs 500 for every additional test for persons on the same premises.

For the service, private players charge Rs 1,500 and Rs 750, respectively. The society charges Rs 500 for a doorstep antigen test and Rs 300 for every additional test for persons on the same premises. The corresponding rates charged by private players are Rs 1,000 and Rs 400. The society collects a nominal amount as fuel charge if the location is far away.

An initiative by Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth, VyBe Health was launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan last September. “The project is designed as a community service model. Only a nominal profit is collected, which is necessary to meet the establishment and employee expenses. Most of the services are available round the clock,” says Sheena Joseph, the administrative officer of the society.

Their clients include people of all age groups, she said. “There are senior citizens requiring check-up, people in need of post-surgery care, and bedridden people. We have a panel of experienced doctors for house visits. That has helped us get a regular clientele within a short span of time,” Sheena said. VyBe Health charges Rs 900 for a doctor consultation at home, compared to the market rate of Rs 1,500.

Nursing, physiotherapy and dietician services are also offered. The society has tie-ups with major laboratories for medical tests. Customers can also suggest the laboratory of their choice. For lab tests, the society charges Rs 150 in addition to the laboratory bill.

VyBe Health also offers ayurveda and veterinary services, both of which require booking. For details and booking, those interested can contact on 9633841845 or 7356916273. The service area covers the entire corporation limits and the rural areas adjacent to Vattiyoorkavu.