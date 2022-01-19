Runaway suspect in Satnam Singh murder case nabbed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch has arrested an accused in the sensational Satnam Singh murder case, who was declared as a fugitive by the court after he failed to turn up for trial. Dileepan, who has been listed as the sixth accused, was declared fugitive by the court in 2018. Dileepan had secured bail in the case, but did not turn up for further court proceedings following which the court came up with the declaration.

Satnam, a Bihar native, died in August 2012 after being allegedly attacked by the staff and patients of the State Mental Health Centre (SMHC) at Peroorkada. Satnam was sent to SMHC after he was remanded in judicial custody for allegedly trespassing into the podium of Mata Amritanandamayi at her math at Vallikavu in Kollam district. Satnam was hospitalised after he showed mental uneasiness while in prison.

Prison staff Anil Kumar and Vivekanandan and patients Sarath Prakash and Manjesh are the other accused, who are standing trial. Fourth accused Biju had committed suicide before the trial commenced. The trial in the case will now restart in the District and Additional Sessions Court V in the wake of Dileep’s arrest.