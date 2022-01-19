STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Runaway suspect in Satnam Singh murder case nabbed

The Crime Branch has arrested an accused in the sensational Satnam Singh murder case, who was declared as a fugitive by the court after he failed to turn up for trial.

Published: 19th January 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch has arrested an accused in the sensational Satnam Singh murder case, who was declared as a fugitive by the court after he failed to turn up for trial. Dileepan, who has been listed as the sixth accused, was declared fugitive by the court in 2018. Dileepan had secured bail in the case, but did not turn up for further court proceedings following which the court came up with the declaration.

Satnam, a Bihar native, died in August 2012 after being allegedly attacked by the staff and patients of the State Mental Health Centre (SMHC) at Peroorkada. Satnam was sent to SMHC after he was remanded in judicial custody for allegedly trespassing into the podium of Mata Amritanandamayi at her math at Vallikavu in Kollam district. Satnam was hospitalised after he showed mental uneasiness while in prison.

Prison staff Anil Kumar and Vivekanandan and patients Sarath Prakash and Manjesh are the other accused, who are standing trial. Fourth accused Biju had committed suicide before the trial commenced. The trial in the case will now restart in the District and Additional Sessions Court V in the wake of Dileep’s arrest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp