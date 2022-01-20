STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
R-Day tableau rejection: Binoy Viswam writes to PM Modi

Terming the Central government’s decision shocking, Binoy Viswam said it’s not only an insult to Guru but also reeks of political partisanship. 

Binoy Viswam, CPI leader and Rajya Sabha MP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior CPI leader Binoy Viswam has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the Central government’s decision rejecting Kerala’s Republic Day tableau on Sree Narayana Guru. 

In a letter to the PM, the Rajya Sabha MP said rejecting the tableau which is a tribute to Guru, shows the hypocrisy and hollow appreciation of the ruling dispensation towards the social reformer. Terming the Central government’s decision shocking, Binoy Viswam said it’s not only an insult to Guru but also reeks of political partisanship. 

“Leaders of the BJP waste no time to invoke Sree Narayana Guru’s name when seeking electoral gains but when time comes to honour his legacy on the national stage, a convenient excuse is put forward. The official response by the government that a selection committee of prominent persons makes these decisions and the government plays no role in the same is an unsatisfactory one as the selection clearly shows a bias in favour of states lead by BJP governments as eight out of 12 state tableaus selected are from BJP-ruled states,” said Binoy Viswam.

