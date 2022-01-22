Covid vaccine centres opened in 967 schools

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 967 schools in the state have Covid vaccination centres for students. Centres were started in schools with more than 500 students. Maximum number of school centres are in Malappuram (159) and Pathanamthitta (22). The vaccination drive is progressing well, the health department said in a statement. In all, 55 per cent of students have been vaccinated, according to the data uploaded on the portal till Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Instruction has asked schools to allow work from home facilities for deserving teachers, including pregnant women and those with children below the age of two. Classes up to ninth standard will be in the online mode for two weeks from January 21. Special schools conducting therapies are exempted.