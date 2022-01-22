STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Technopark firm to upgrade services of Indian Overseas Bank

Technology firm Ospyn secured the order from IOB close on the heels of it being selected by private sector Dhanlaxmi Bank to upgrade its banking and administrative processes.

The Technopark at Thiruvananthapuram

The Technopark at Thiruvananthapuram. (File photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Technopark-based Content Services Platform provider has clinched a major work order from Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) to automate its banking processes including customer onboarding services. Technology firm Ospyn secured the order from IOB close on the heels of it being selected by private sector Dhanlaxmi Bank to upgrade its banking and administrative processes.

Ospyn will be deploying its Business Process Management (BPM) module ‘OspynDocs’ to enable IOB to automate its internal operations and customer interactions with total transparency and efficiency at a faster Turn Around Time (TAT), said Prasadu Varghese, CEO, Ospyn. A scalable digital platform, ‘OspynDocs’ helps in replacing disconnected business processes, paper-dependent works and fragmented repositories of financial institutions.

