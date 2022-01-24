Sunday curbs keep public indoors in capital district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The lockdown-like restrictions put in place by the government on Sunday had desired effect as the vehicular movement remained minimal, while only shops selling essential items were allowed to function. Normal life came to a halt especially in the capital city when the police maintained a strict vigil across to enforce the restrictions in full spirit.

In the capital district, which has been badly affected by the pandemic, the police paid special attention and registered 68 cases, while 31 people were arrested for defying the restrictions. The police maintained as many as 18 checkpoints in the city borders, while 65 checkpoints were erected within the city to conduct vehicle checks. Similar measures were adopted by the rural police in its limit to dissuade unwanted travel. In the city limits, 56 cases were registered and 22 arrested, while in the rural parts of the district, 12 cases were registered and nine arrested.

Barricades were erected along the main thoroughfares to slow down the vehicles and those having valid travel reasons were allowed to proceed, while others were turned away. Those heading to the airport and railway stations and tourists, who had booked their accommodation earlier, were allowed to proceed. Barring the outlets selling essential goods and medicines, the rest of the shops in Chalai, Nedumangad and Attingal remained closed.

The police had already announced that they will take strict action under the Epidemic Diseases Act against those violating the restrictions. The Special Branch sources said a limited number of vehicles only hit the road and the public has largely responded favourably to the restrictions. No untoward incidents were reported from the district, while tourism hotspots in Varkala and Kovalam remained deserted.

As announced earlier, the shops selling essential food items, medical shops and eateries were allowed to remain open. The eateries, however, were only allowed to sell parcels. The delivery boys of e-commerce platforms and courier agencies were also allowed to work. The state-run KSRTC operated limited services, while private carriers largely kept off the road.