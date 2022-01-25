Thiruvananthapuram Corp to expedite Covid containment measures

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the rise in the number of Covid cases in Thiruvananthapuram, the city corporation has expedited containment measures. On Monday, a core meeting comprising the health wing of the corporation, councillors, standing committee chairpersons and staff led by Mayor S Arya Rajendran was held. The meeting decided to take effective steps to curb the spread of the disease within the corporation limits.

Measures

Ward-level Rapid Response Teams (RRT)s will be activated and anganwadi and ASHA workers will be included in the team.

The meeting of the reorganised RRT team should be convened immediately so as to provide RRT members with travel allowance as per the government order.

As part of a Covid awareness campaign, the corporation will start loudspeaker announcements.

Kudumbashree will deliver food to people who are in isolation at special rates.

Covid control room of the corporation will be expanded and more doctors will be deployed at the control rooms.

Steps will be taken to expand the telemedicine facility after discussing with IMA officials.

Steps will be taken for special tele-counselling to reduce mental trauma during the pandemic.

Sufficient medicines will be ensured at all the 28 hospitals of the city corporation.

Ambulance services will be increased to cater for the demands of more people.

Activities of CFLTC (Covid First-Line Treatment Centre) and CSLTC (Covid Second-Line Treatment Centre) will be expanded.

Break the Chain campaign programme will be conducted to allay the fears of people.

3,256 test positive in district

T’Puram: A total of 3,256 people tested positive for Covid in the district on Monday. The number of deaths in the district is eight in the last 24 hours. The district also recorded 12,131 recoveries on the day. At present, the district has 48,596 active cases. As many as 1,02,934 people are under observation in the district as on Monday. District Covid control room number: 9188610100, 1077,0471 2779000. Oxygen war room numbers: 7592939426, 7592949448.