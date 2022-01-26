Air Marshal J Chalapati awarded AVSM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Air Marshal J Chalapati, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), the second highest peace time military award. The honour is conferred in recognition of his distinguished service of the most exceptional order.
