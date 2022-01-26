Containment activities on to fight Covid spread in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In wake of the rise in the number of Covid cases, the district administration is setting up more control rooms and war rooms in Thiruvananthapuram. A total of 8,606 people tested positive for Covid in the district on Tuesday. As many as 12 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The district also recorded 8,267 recoveries on the day. At present, the district has 48,907 active cases.

The corporation has also expanded its control room by intensifying containment activities. At present, the ambulance service is mainly provided as per the instructions in the Covid war room. At the same time, ambulances provided by the ward councillors are being mobilised to the needy patients. On Tuesday, the corporation used ambulance services to transport 43 patients to the hospital.

According to a health department official, the district medical team is well-equipped to face emergency situations if they arise. “ We have sufficient oxygen storage facilities, beds and ICU ventilators. Though the hospitalisation is very less compared to the second wave of the pandemic, the medical team is prepared to face any emergency situation. The schools are instructed to close down if the attendance level of students is less than 40 per cent or if the teachers and students test positive,” said a senior official of the district health department.

The corporation control room call centre has also been made more active. On Tuesday, the control room received 61 calls. The medical team also provided teleconsultations to 10 patients. At present, the team comprises 14 people. Corporation has also decided to expand the team.

Meanwhile, Mayor S Arya Rajendran has asked people to be more vigilant. She also urged them to cooperate with the regulations imposed by the corporation and the state government. Corporation control room numbers: 0471-2377702, 0471-2377706, 9446-434440.

The health experts have warned that the cases in the district are likely to witness a surge in the coming days and Covid tests will also be increased. As the Thiruvananthapuram comes under the C category, no public, social, political or cultural events are allowed in the district.