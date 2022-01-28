Citizen collective feeds needy in Kerala capital

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The pandemic has once again turned life upside down for many. While it affected the livelihood of people engaged in various sectors, those living on the streets and the poor have been left to starve amid the lockdowns.

To help such people, a few good samaritans of the Joint Council recently set up a counter in front of its office near the Press Club in the city. It will offer free food packets to the poor and the destitute in the capital city on a daily basis.

A minimum of 50 food packets are being distributed daily from 12 noon. During the previous lockdown, the Joint Council members had provided free food packets to the poor for almost 40 days in many parts of the city including Thampanoor and Palayam.

“It was then that we realised there are many in the city starving without a single meal a day. So, a meeting was held with the members of the Council to plan an initiative and ensure that nobody stays hungry,” says Jayachandran Kallingal, state general secretary of the Council.

He adds that in view of the lockdown, community kitchens were set up in around 941 panchayats across the state. Cooked food was being delivered at the doorsteps of the needy. The homeless people were provided food through community kitchens which are still functional. We have yet another initiative in which the employees of the council will buy one extra food packet each every day. This will then be kept aside for the need.

“The government employees have been very supportive. We began this initiative in October last year and we have been able to feed at least 50 people daily, apart from daily wage earners,” said the secretary.

Even the public can contribute food packets. The Joint Council members said they are planning to feed people even during the weekend lockdown. However, transport is a problem during the lockdown, they added.