SCERT offers research opportunity for school teachers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Applications are invited by the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) for research projects from school teachers across the state. Teachers from pre-primary to higher secondary levels can submit their research works based on school education.

The research projects can be performed individually or as a group. Applications incorporating detailed proposal including the amount to be incurred as expense must be submitted along with the proposal. An attested consent letter from higher officials of schools should be tagged along with the proposal.

The applicants are also requested to submit their personal details too. The SCERT will provide financial assistance of a maximum of Rs 3 lakh and academic support to the selected applicants.

Applications for research projects in Malayalam or English must be submitted before February 10 to: scertresearch@gmail.com. For more details, visit www.scert.gov.in.