Thiruvananthapuram division tops in Railway Board zonal ranking

The division has come a long way in improving the ranking after coming last among 68 divisions in the country when the ranking system was introduced. 

Published: 28th January 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

The mural paintings at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station  Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram railway division has been ranked first in Southern Railway and 9th nationally in key performance indicators (KPI) set by the Railway Board. KPI is assessed on the basis of five criteria - train punctuality, safety works, business performance, mobility throughput, capacity utilisation and asset reliability. The division has come a long way in improving the ranking after coming last among 68 divisions in the country when the ranking system was introduced. 

R Mukund, divisional railway man, explained the achievements of the division in improving passenger satisfaction during the Republic Day celebrations.

