Emirates introduces first class services to Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UAE-based airline Emirates has announced it will introduce first class services on the Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram route beginning February 3. The airline is currently the first and only international carrier to serve Thiruvananthapuram with first class services - offering customers superior products, services and comfort in air and on ground.

Emirates will deploy its wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class cabin configuration - offering eight seats in first class, 42 in business class and 185 spacious seats in economy class. Travellers from Thiruvananthapuram can experience Emirates’ first class service on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Emirates flight EK 523 will depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 4:30 hrs local time and reach Dubai at 7:15hrs, local time. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, Emirates flight EK 522 will depart Dubai at 21:40hrs and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 3:10hrs, the following day, local time.

Premium passengers can now experience ultimate luxury on-board Emirates’ First Class cabins boasting private suites with seats that recline to a full-flat bed, a personal electrically-controlled mini-bar, a wide-screen 32” HD LCD screen, electrically-operated privacy dividers, and gourmet fine dining. First class customers can also look forward to ultimate privacy, more personal space, and superior comfort on-board.