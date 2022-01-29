STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fund crunch hits Covid relief activities in Kerala capital

As of Thursday, the civic body had conducted RRT meetings in 82 wards and volunteers have been deployed in 52.

Published: 29th January 2022 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Express Illustration

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fund and resource crunch loom over the Covid relief activities in the capital as the civic authorities struggle with multiplying caseload every day. Efforts are on at a snail’s pace to reinstate and strengthen the Rapid Response Team (RRT) at the ward level which is crucial for streamlining the relief activities.  As of Thursday, the civic body had conducted RRT meetings in 82 wards and volunteers have been deployed in 52.

Though the state government has directed the local bodies to start community kitchens to assist families affected by the pandemic, the corporation here has no plan to start one owing to the fund crunch. The opposition councillors have come out with a strong criticism against the ruling front and have demanded the corporation to start community kitchens.

“Everyone was aware of the third wave and the government was properly warned by the Centre. All these preparations should have been done a couple of weeks ago. The corporation started taking the necessary steps only after the third wave hit the state. The relief activities are getting affected as the civic body is ill-prepared to take on the third wave. People are not getting help on time as claimed by the authorities,” said Karamana Ajith, ward councillor. He said it’s been several months since the civic body hasn’t cleared dues for RRT volunteers. 

“If they didn’t have the money they shouldn’t have offered remuneration for RRT volunteers. It’s unfair that the ruling front is releasing funds only for LDF wards,” Ajith added. It is learnt that the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) owes around Rs 2 crore to the corporation for Covid-related activities. 

“We are utilising own fund for meeting expenses related to Covid. On average, we are spending Rs 5 lakh per day. We are receiving around 60 to 70 calls for patient transport and handling around 5 to 10 cremations daily. DDMA owes us funds but they don’t release it,” said a senior official of the corporation. 
The official said the civic body has no plans to start a community kitchen. 

“Community kitchens are not practical and we have to deploy more resources for running them. This will affect our other responsibilities. We have tied up with Kudumbashree’s Janakiya Hotels for making food available at `20 per meal. RRT volunteers can do the door delivery,” said, who added that a lot of corporation staff are down with Covid.  “As of Tuesday, around 105 staff are positive and under isolation. We are running around three Covid First Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs) with over 250 patients,” said the official.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid relief COVID 19 Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp