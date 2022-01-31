MCH deputy superintendent Dr Santhosh Kumar removed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr Santhosh Kumar S S has been relieved from duties of deputy superintendent (casualty) of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College with immediate effect on Sunday. The order issued by the directorate of medical education came after a show cause notice was served on him for not being present while Health Minister Veena George held a surprise visit on October 28 last year.

He was also charged for not over seeing the functioning of the wing on the day. Dr Mohan Roy of psychiatry department has been given temporary charge of the deputy superintendent. However, a report by a nursing officer mentioned the presence of Dr Santhosh when the minister took the rounds in the hospital. A section of the doctors in the MCH alleged that action against Dr Santhosh was part of implementing nepotism in the hospital.