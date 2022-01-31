STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

MCH deputy superintendent Dr Santhosh Kumar removed

However, a report by a nursing officer mentioned the presence of Dr Santhosh when the minister took the rounds in the hospital.

Published: 31st January 2022 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital

Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr Santhosh Kumar S S has been relieved from duties of deputy superintendent (casualty) of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College with immediate effect on Sunday. The order issued by the directorate of medical education came after a show cause notice was served on him for not being present while Health Minister Veena George held a surprise visit on October 28 last year.

He was also charged for not over seeing the functioning of the wing on the day. Dr Mohan Roy of psychiatry department has been given temporary charge of the deputy superintendent. However, a report by a nursing officer mentioned the presence of Dr Santhosh when the minister took the rounds in the hospital. A section of the doctors in the MCH alleged that action against Dr Santhosh was part of implementing nepotism in the hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Deputy Superintendent Dr Santhosh Kumar S S
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp