25 injured in two collisions involving KSRTC buses

As many as 25 people suffered minor injuries in two separate road accidents in the rural parts of the district on Thursday.

Published: 01st July 2022 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 25 people suffered minor injuries in two separate road accidents in the rural parts of the district on Thursday. The first accident occurred at Gramam near Amaravila at 5.30am. A KSRTC bus had a head-on collision with a VSSC bus resulting in injuries to drivers of both the vehicles, conductor of the KSRTC bus and 12 passengers in it. The VSSC bus did not have any passengers in it at the time of the accident, which minimised the casualty.

The Neyyattinkara police said the KSRTC Fast Passenger bus was heading from Amaravila to Neyyattinkara side, the VSSC bus was heading in the opposite direction. The accident reportedly occurred at a curve when the KSRTC bus tried to overtake another vehicle. The injured were admitted to Neyyattinkara General Hospital. The condition of the injured was stable, the police said. 

Following the accident, the traffic on the National Highway was disrupted. However, police intervention brought the situation back to normalcy, and the traffic movement was restored soon.The second accident took place at VIP Junction near Nedumangad by 10.30am. In this mishap, two KSRTC buses were involved.

The Nedumangad police said the buses that travelled in opposite directions crashed against each other, while negotiating a slight bend.  The police said the reason behind the accident could not be identified yet, and 10 passengers suffered minor injuries in the crash.

