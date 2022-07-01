Bomb hurled at AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, Congress behind attack, claims CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The AKG Centre, headquarters of the ruling CPM, allegedly came under bomb attack on late on Thursday night. No one was injured in the attack.

The attack on the CPM state office is suspected to be the spillover of the ongoing CPM-UDF tussle. LDF convener EP Jayarajan pinned the blame on Congress for the alleged attack. He exhorted the party cadres not to overstep while protesting against the attack.

The party workers alleged that a country-made bomb was hurled at the main gate of AKG Centre by 11.30 pm. The police sources said they have confirmed that a blast sound was heard from the area. However, it was too early to confirm whether the sound was due to an explosion. Senior police officials visited the spot immediately after the incident.

As per the initial information, bike-borne assailants carried out the attack. The attackers came in two two-wheelers and the one who was riding a scooter hurled a crude bomb, which struck the gate leading to the hall. The assailants were wearing helmets.

The city police are scouring the CCTV visuals from various pockets in the city in a bid to identify the culprits.

Senior leaders including politburo member A Vijayaraghavan, LDF convener EP Jayarajan, minister Antony Raju and a slew of other leaders visited the office. CPM central committee member PK Sreemathy was in the office when the incident occurred.

EP Jayarajan said huge sound of explosion was heard and there was lot of smoke. "It's a deliberate attack on AKG Centre. It's an attack by Congress workers. They have been indulging in such terror activities for some time now. More details can be very once we check the CCTV visuals," Jayarajan said.

Congress wants to disrupt peace in the state, alleged A Vijayaraghavan. The CPM has been staying away from all kinds of provocations. The opposition UDF has indulged in a conspiracy to disrupt peace, he alleged.

Soon after reports came out on the attack, many party workers reached the office. CPM's youth wing DYFI took out a protest march in the wake of the unprecedented attack.

Recently there was an attack on Indira Bhavan, state Congress headquarters, after Youth Congress workers staged a protest against chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan inside an aircraft. Following this, the LDF had openly rejected attack on offices of political parties.

The attack on the CPM headquarters occurred, hours before the visit of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the state. Rahul is scheduled to visit the state on Friday. In the wake of the recent attack on Rahul Gandhi's office, security for party offices has been increased, and more security measures have been taken for his visit.