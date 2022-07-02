STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi to inaugurate Satya Sai college building

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the new building of Sri Sathya Sai Arts and Science College at Saigramam in Thonnakkal on Saturday.

Published: 02nd July 2022

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the new building of Sri Sathya Sai Arts and Science College at Saigramam in Thonnakkal on Saturday. The event is being held to mark the culmination of the silver jubilee celebrations of the Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust.

Built on one lakh square feet, the five-storey building has been designed in a disabled-friendly manner. The college is now setting up an observatory which will be open to students across the state to develop a better understanding of space.

The college also facilitates the use of alternative energy sources like solar energy “Sri Satya Sai Arts and Science College is one of the first aided colleges who gave up management seats to the government. Our aim is to ensure that education is accessible to all students,” said K N Anand Kumar, founder and director of Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust.

