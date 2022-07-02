STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Technopark-based company launches community learning centers under their ‘Smile Engineering’ initiative

The CSR team of the company has conducted a study with  community leaders to understand the need for these learning centres and how best these CLCs can help the community.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a novel initiative, Technopark-based Quest Global engineering services company has launched ‘two e-learning centers in Kerala under their ‘Smile Engineering’ initiative, which focuses on education of marginalised communities in the state as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The two centers were launched for tribal students in the tribal areas at Vittikavu and Mullamoodu near Palode and Kallar districts.

Quest Global AVP and Head of Product Engineering Sanju Gopal told TNIE that the company has launched  Community Learning Centres (CLC), which will empower children.“We partnered with Nature’s Green Guardians Foundation (NGGF), a not-for-profit firm, which promotes nature conservation to build, develop, and operate CLCs in these tribal areas."

"We will provide the infrastructure for the centres while NGGF will handle their operations. Our employees will also be an active part of the operations by volunteering to help manage and teach at the CLCs. Quest Global is investing in children’s education. It is the organisation’s way of creating an indelible imprint. In addition to providing education to the children, the CLCs will be part of other community-building activities such as education for women, daycare for children and after-school services,” Sanju said.

The initiative’s major focus is on equipping the centres with digital learning tools such as internet access, smart TV, video calling facility, and desktops (to be added soon) “Through various digital learning tools, we will impart education to the children of the tribal community. By bringing education to tribal communities in Vittikavu and Mullamoodu, we hope to empower children here,”  Sanju added.

