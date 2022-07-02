Three file adalats monthly: Collector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three file adalats will be held every month till September 15 in the village offices to settle the pending files, district collector Navjot Khosa said here on Friday. She also said that a file adalat drive is planned to be implemented from village to taluk-level to clear the files which have been pending for years.

At the village-level, three adalats will be held each month at 10-day intervals. Similarly, it has been decided to hold three adalats every month in each section at the taluk-level, the district collector said at the inaugural meeting of the district’s village-level file adalat.

“During the last two and a half years, there have been delays in settling many files at the village offices due to the Covid-19 and the election. At present, more than two lakh files are pending with the Revenue Department,” Khosa said.The collector also directed the village-taluk-sub-division-collectorate offices to work together to dispose of the files as soon as possible.

Kudappanakunnu village office near collectorate alone had 31 files that had been pending for a long time.

Though five of these files were settled, the employees are trying their best to settle the rest soon. The meeting was presided over by ADM J Anil Jose.