AKG Centre attack: Thiruvananthapuram police still clueless about culprit

The police efforts hit a roadblock after they failed to identify the registration number of the two-wheeler in which the accused had travelled.

Published: 04th July 2022 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

DYFI workers taking out a protest march in the wake of the attack on AKG Centre. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four days into the midnight crude bomb attack on the AKG Centre, the police special team formed to nab the accused, who had hurled the explosive, has so far failed to accomplish its mission. The police efforts hit a roadblock after they failed to identify the registration number of the two-wheeler in which the accused had travelled.

The CCTV visuals also reportedly did not give an idea about the suspect's physical appearance, who was found to have rode back to the Medical College hospital direction via Kunnukuzhy after Thursday's late night attack. The suspect drove through sub-routes to avoid getting caught in night vision cameras along the major thoroughfares.

The lone silver lining for the cops on Sunday was the detention of a person, who was allegedly found riding a two-wheeler in the locality at the time of the attack, the police source said. He was identified and taken in for questioning as the police suspect whether he was part of the team that executed the attack. The police had similarly detained another man on Saturday whose picture was caught in a CCTV camera. The man was later released after the police found that he was operating a night eatery in the city and was returning after his work. 

Meanwhile, the department is mulling over taking action against the cops, who were on duty at the AKG Centre on the day of the attack, for allegedly failing to prevent it. 

Comments

