STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pattom and Sreekariyam flyovers to come up soon in Thiruvananthapuram

The 1,145 metre (1.14 kilometre) four-lane flyover at Pattom will start from Plamoodu junction to the PSC headquarters office after Pattom junction towards Kesavadasapuram. 

Published: 04th July 2022 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

The busy Sreekariyam junction in Thiruvananthapuram

The busy Sreekariyam junction in Thiruvananthapuram. (File photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By K Krishnachand
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The flyovers proposed at Pattom and Sreeakariyam in the capital as part of the proposed Light Metro rail project will soon be a reality as the state government is expected to take decision on the merger of Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Limited (KRTL) and Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) in the cabinet meeting this week. 

This also hints that the Light Metro project for Thiruvananthapuram is back on track. However, the confirmation can be made only after the cabinet meeting this week, according to sources. The 1,145 metre (1.14 kilometre) four-lane flyover at Pattom will start from Plamoodu junction to the PSC headquarters office after Pattom junction towards Kesavadasapuram. 

The land acquisition for the project has been completed and compensation has been awarded to the land owners. The flyover is expected to be completed within two years and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has already handed over Rs 16. 46 crore. Since the stretch is already widened, the revenue department had to acquire only 23 cents of land for the project. 

The construction of the flyover is likely to begin within three months along with the construction of Sreekariyam flyover. The total cost for the construction of the Pattom flyover is Rs 138 crore. 

Though the KRTL is the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the project, it is likely to be merged soon with the KMRL and the latter is expected to float tender for selecting the contractor for the two flyovers very soon, sources said. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Vattiyoorkavu MLA VK Prasanth said that a final decision on the merger of KRTL and KMRL is likely to be taken in the next cabinet meeting. "We are expecting the merger soon and KMRL will be the executing agency of the project. The land acquisition proceedings for the Pattom flyover have been completed as majority of the land included here are government properties. Once the merger process is completed, the KMRL will invite tender for the construction of the project and it will begin within three months," he said. 

He also added that the pillars for the Light Metro project would be built on the median of the proposed flyover. This is also applicable at Sreekariyam too which comes under Kazhakoottam assembly constituency. 

The length of the proposed Sreekariyam flyover is 535 metres. The land owners were given time for evacuation proceedings for the project. The land acquisition is also completed and the revenue department will soon hand over the land to KRTL or KMRL, if the merger happens. 

The district administration had acquired about 1.34 hectares from 168 private parties in Cheruvakkal, Ulloor and Pangappara villages. About  Rs 70 crore from KIIFB was set apart for land acquisition for the flyover. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pattom flyover Sreeakariyam flyover Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Kochi Metro
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp