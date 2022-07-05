‘Holy’ Constitution gets a shrine

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Worshipping one’s favourite idol is common in the country. Retired school teacher C Sivadasan Pillai, 71, has installed his favourite idol in his house at Kudappanakunnu near the collectorate in the capital and he calls it the ‘temple of the Indian Constitution’.

Pillai, a native of Punalur in Kollam district, set up the “temple” on the verandah of the house situated in three cents he bought exclusively for this purpose. The land is adjacent to the houses of his son and daughter.

He has also kept a lamp lit round the clock in front of the book as part of showing respect and worshipping it. He also encourages the youth and children to keep the Constitution close to their heart. He set up the temple on Independence Day last year and he is going to celebrate its first anniversary on the Indian Constitution Day (November 26) this year.

“The objective is to send out the message to the public about the sanctity of the Constitution which is far above the sacred texts of all religions. However, this deity also sends out the message to respect all religions in a fraternal ecosystem,” says Pillai.

“People know about religious textbooks, but a majority of them don’t know about the details included in the Indian Constitution. We need to do the deed rather than make speeches. If we follow the principles of the Indian Constitution, there will be a good change in society as well as in democracy. Those changes are the need of the hour,” adds Pillai, a former social science teacher of Government High School at Punalur.

He spent over Rs 15 lakh to buy the property. “I encourage youngsters and children to come here on a regular basis to get to know the significance of the Constitution. The temple is open to all, round the clock. There will be illuminated lights at night and you can see the ‘kedavilakku’ in front of the book idol,” says Pillai.

He also encourages children and youth to engage in sports and games. He has set up a shuttle badminton court, a football ground and space of indoor games in the house using his monthly pension. He also organises science exhibitions and gives learning aids to the children. Pillai has formed a group of voluntary cadaver donors for Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The group now has nine members, and all of them have all given their consent to donating their bodies.