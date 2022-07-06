STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
E-journal consortium launched

The consortium aims to enrich the knowledge and increase the research output of the academic community.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Paving way for researchers in various universities in the state to access e-journals of internationally-reputed publishers free of cost, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the state government’s e-journal consortium here on Tuesday.

The consortium aims to enrich the knowledge and increase the research output of the academic community. The higher education department set up the consortium at a cost of  `20 crore as the UGC has put an end to distributing  journals to the universities free of cost.

He launched the `5-crore ‘brain gain’ project aimed at engaging the state’s academic diaspora through collaborations with higher education and research institutions in state. He distributed State Assessment and Accreditation Council (SAAAC) certificates to  colleges that participated in the process.

