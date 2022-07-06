STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Technopark recognised by Centre and CRISIL

Over the years, the GST transaction and financial accuracy at Technopark have been maintained.

Published: 06th July 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

The Technopark at Thiruvananthapuram

The Technopark at Thiruvananthapuram. (File photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union government and CRISIL (Credit Rating Information Service of India Limited) has given recognition to Technopark for filing and paying GST correctly and maintaining proper financial progress. Technopark has received certificates issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes under the Union Ministry of Finance and CRISIL.

Technopark chief finance officer Jayanthi Lakshmi said, “The financial transparency, timely payment of taxes, loan repayments and best utilisation of available funds have made Technopark eligible for this honour. Over the years, the GST transaction and financial accuracy at Technopark have been maintained. This recognition for financial trading is a matter of pride and encouragement for the journey ahead.” Last year, the grade of Technopark was upgraded from A to A+ in the CRISIL rating. With the honour received now, Technopark has got a stable A+ for the period till June 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Technopark CRISIL
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp