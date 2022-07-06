Technopark recognised by Centre and CRISIL

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union government and CRISIL (Credit Rating Information Service of India Limited) has given recognition to Technopark for filing and paying GST correctly and maintaining proper financial progress. Technopark has received certificates issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes under the Union Ministry of Finance and CRISIL.

Technopark chief finance officer Jayanthi Lakshmi said, “The financial transparency, timely payment of taxes, loan repayments and best utilisation of available funds have made Technopark eligible for this honour. Over the years, the GST transaction and financial accuracy at Technopark have been maintained. This recognition for financial trading is a matter of pride and encouragement for the journey ahead.” Last year, the grade of Technopark was upgraded from A to A+ in the CRISIL rating. With the honour received now, Technopark has got a stable A+ for the period till June 2023.