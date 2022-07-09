STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Abortion pill given to minor: Court rejects doctor’s bail plea

A Pocso court here has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a homoeopathy doctor, who had helped a minor girl abort pregnancy by giving her allopathy medicine.

Published: 09th July 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Pocso court here has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a homoeopathy doctor, who had helped a minor girl abort pregnancy by giving her allopathy medicine. The anticipatory bail plea of Prem Chand, a 62-year-old homoeopath, was turned down by judge M P Shibu, who observed that the offence committed by the accused was serious in nature and cannot be justified. Prem Chand is the second accused in a case registered under Pocso Act by Poonthura police.

The first accused is the person who had impregnated the 16-year-old girl. The police case is that the homoeopath, who was illegally working as an allopathy practitioner at Poonthura for a long time, gave prescription medicines to a 16-year-old girl to abort her pregnancy. He was working without a name board and used to treat people for various ailments.

The minor girl, who came to know that she was pregnant, approached the homoeopath with the first accused. Despite knowing that she was a minor, the accused prescribed a medicine, which was used by the girl to abort her pregnancy. The prosecution argued that the accused had committed a grave crime and his act could have endangered the girl’s life. The prosecution said that the accused was not entitled to legal immunity as a medical doctor.

