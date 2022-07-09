K-DISC invites applications for innovative courses 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), an advisory body constituted by the state government, has invited applications to various courses such as robotic process automation, cyber security analysis, artificial intelligence and full stack development.

Applications can be submitted through https://retail.ictkerala.org/registration/ till July 16. The courses are being conducted in association with the ICT Academy of Kerala, a public-private sector enterprise.

Women students selected will be offered a 100% scholarship and male students a 70% scholarship by K-DISC. The scholarships will be based on an entrance test, which will be conducted on July 23.

The students who complete the courses will be offered a 125-hour virtual internship at TCS iON. The overall duration of the course is six months. The candidates will have the opportunity to learn around 14,000 courses in LinkedIn Learning.

For more details, contact 7594051437 or write to info@ictkerala.org.