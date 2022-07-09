STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

K-DISC invites applications for innovative courses 

Applications can be submitted through https://retail.ictkerala.org/registration/ till July 16.

Published: 09th July 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), an advisory body constituted by the state government, has invited applications to various courses such as robotic process automation, cyber security analysis, artificial intelligence and full stack development.

Applications can be submitted through https://retail.ictkerala.org/registration/ till July 16. The courses are being conducted in association with the ICT Academy of Kerala, a public-private sector enterprise. 
Women students selected will be offered a 100% scholarship and male students a 70% scholarship by K-DISC. The scholarships will be based on an entrance test, which will be conducted on July 23. 

The students who complete the courses will be offered a 125-hour virtual internship at TCS iON. The overall duration of the course is six months. The candidates will have the opportunity to learn around 14,000 courses in LinkedIn Learning. 

For more details, contact 7594051437 or write to info@ictkerala.org.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp