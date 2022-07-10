AKG Centre attack probe now focuses on mobile tower data

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With its probe into the attack on AKG Centre reaching a blind alley even nine days after the incident, the Thiruvananthapuram city police team is now focusing on phone call details and retrieval of data from mobile towers located in the vicinity.Though the investigation team had sought assistance from C-DAC for retrieving the CCTV footage to identify the culprit, sources said nothing has come of it. The police team is now focusing on finding out the registration number of the scooter used by the culprit. The delay in identifying the culprit has raised questions about the police’s efficiency.

Last week, the police concluded that one or two persons could involved in the attack based on the footage captured by the CCTV cameras installed at various houses at Kunnukuzhy and nearby areas as the suspect used this route to escape after hurling the explosive at the front gate of AKG Centre.

Speaking to TNIE, city police commissioner G Sparjan Kumar said they have received only some “bits and pieces” of information and nothing specific. “Efforts are on to trace the culprit. We are weighing all options. Mainly, we are focusing on scientific investigation with the help of cyber police. We hope to get a breakthrough soon,” he said.

The investigation team has checked the footage from nearly 70 CCTV cameras in and around AKG Centre. Besides, more than 20 Congress activists are under police scanner for sharing posts on social media regarding the attack.

Last week, a 13-member team led by district crime records bureau (DCRB) assistant commissioner J K Dinil was formed to probe the incident. The probe is being directly monitored by a senior officer and is being assisted by cyber experts as it warrants analysis of phone call details and retrieval of data from mobile towers in the vicinity. The Cantonment police have registered a case under the Explosives Act and IPC Section 436, which deals with mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy the building. The incident took place on June 30 when a man on a scooter hurled an explosive at the front gate of the CPM headquarters. In the forensic examination, it was found that the explosive was a cracker.