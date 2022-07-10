STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

AKG Centre attack probe now focuses on mobile tower data

Last week, a 13-member team led by district crime records bureau (DCRB) assistant commissioner J K Dinil was formed to probe the incident.

Published: 10th July 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

DYFI workers taking out a protest march in the wake of the attack on AKG Centre. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

DYFI workers taking out a protest march in the wake of the attack on AKG Centre. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With its probe into the attack on AKG Centre reaching a blind alley even nine days after the incident, the Thiruvananthapuram city police team is now focusing on phone call details and retrieval of data from mobile towers located in the vicinity.Though the investigation team had sought assistance from C-DAC for retrieving the CCTV footage to identify the culprit, sources said nothing has come of it. The police team is now focusing on finding out the registration number of the scooter used by the culprit. The delay in identifying the culprit has raised questions about the police’s efficiency.

Last week, the police concluded that one or two persons could involved in the attack based on the footage captured by the CCTV cameras installed at various houses at Kunnukuzhy and nearby areas as the suspect used this route to escape after hurling the explosive at the front gate of AKG Centre.

Speaking to TNIE, city police commissioner G Sparjan Kumar said they have received only some “bits and pieces” of information and nothing specific. “Efforts are on to trace the culprit. We are weighing all options. Mainly, we are focusing on scientific investigation with the help of cyber police. We hope to get a breakthrough soon,” he said.

The investigation team has checked the footage from nearly 70 CCTV cameras in and around AKG Centre. Besides, more than 20 Congress activists are under police scanner for sharing posts on social media regarding the attack.

Last week, a 13-member team led by district crime records bureau (DCRB) assistant commissioner J K Dinil was formed to probe the incident. The probe is being directly monitored by a senior officer and is being assisted by cyber experts as it warrants analysis of phone call details and retrieval of data from mobile towers in the vicinity. The Cantonment police have registered a case under the Explosives Act and IPC Section 436, which deals with mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy the building. The incident took place on June 30 when a man on a scooter hurled an explosive at the front gate of the CPM headquarters. In the forensic examination, it was found that the explosive was a cracker.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AKG Centre
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp