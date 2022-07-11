STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Remarks insulting Prophet aimed at disturbing social harmony: Palayam Imam VP Suhaib Moulavi

“No one can destroy the beliefs of a Muslim by insulting the Prophet. The real reason for the insult is to provoke and divide society for political gains.

Published: 11th July 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Palayam Imam VP Suhaib Moulavi

Palayam Imam VP Suhaib Moulavi (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In his Bakrid message, Palayam Imam VP Suhaib Moulavi said on Sunday that remarks insulting the Prophet by people in responsible positions were aimed at disturbing religious harmony. 

/;No one can destroy the beliefs of a Muslim by insulting the Prophet. The real reason for the insult is to provoke and divide society for political gains. We should not fall for their attempts at communal polarisation,/; Moulavi said at the Eidgah arranged at the Chandrasekaran Nair Stadium in  Thiruvananthapuram. 

/;The government and the judiciary should remain vigilant to prevent repetition of such incidents,/; he said. Palayam Imam pointed out that the venerable in all religions should be respected, which leads to plurality. Muslims in the country are going through huge challenges, he said.

On the Udaipur killing, he said, "The murder appears mysterious and confusing. I cannot see any love for the Prophet in such murders. The real culprits should be brought into the open and justice served."

