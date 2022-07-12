Curbs on red soil quarrying affect development of NH-66 projects in Kerala

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the work on NH-66 from Thalappady on the Kerala-Karnataka border to Karode on the Tamil Nadu border is progressing, contractors fear that the execution of the project may get delayed as there is an intense shortage of red soil. The reason cited is the stringent restrictions imposed by the mining and geology department of the state government on quarrying.Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kannur are the districts that face issues in getting permission for quarrying.

According to a top official of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the project is on hold in several places owing to the unavailability of red soil needed for the filling process. It is also reported that certain local self-governments and the police are imposing restrictions on the movement of vehicles and materials and the erection of plants.

As per the support agreement between the state government and the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the state has to facilitate all applicable permits required from any LSG and should assist the NHAI to obtain access to utilities including water and electricity.

NHAI Thiruvananthapuram region project director P Pradeep told TNIE that the procurement of red earth remains a major roadblock for a majority of the NH 66 projects in Kerala. “Though the NHAI had an agreement with the state on providing necessary permits for procuring resources for the construction, we are facing a major hurdle from the mining and geology department regarding the procurement of red earth from quarries. They often issue stop memos for mining the soil which affects the projects. For instance, the work on the 16.3km stretch from Mukkola to Karode is yet to be completed owing to the issue. In Thengavila and Thirupuram, only a 750m stretch needs to be completed. For this, we need at least 30,000 cubic metres of soil. But we can’t procure soil because of the objection raised by the mining and geology department,” he said.

According to a senior official of a construction company that has taken up an NH-66 project, the contractors are the ones who need to approach the respective departments for approval and permits.“The contractor is always at the receiving end as the state government officials object to soil procurement citing environmental issues and local protests. They are unaware of the support agreement with the Centre. If the state continues to show this attitude, the NH projects in Kerala will be delayed further,” the official said.

Meanwhile, mining and geology department director S Harikishore said, “We have submitted a proposal to the state government to amend the rules which include restrictions on distance. At present, soil mining quarries should be situated at least 50 metres away from residential areas. The proposal is under the consideration of the chief minister. Once we get the approval, things will be easier for the NHAI.”