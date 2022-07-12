STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Curbs on red soil quarrying affect development of NH-66 projects in Kerala

Contractors fear execution of the project may get delayed as there is shortage of red soil 

Published: 12th July 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

National Highways Authority of India

National Highways Authority of India. (Photo | Twitter/@NHAI_Official)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the work on NH-66 from Thalappady on the Kerala-Karnataka border to Karode on the Tamil Nadu border is progressing, contractors fear that the execution of the project may get delayed as there is an intense shortage of red soil. The reason cited is the stringent restrictions imposed by the mining and geology department of the state government on quarrying.Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kannur are the districts that face issues in getting permission for quarrying.

According to a top official of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the project is on hold in several places owing to the unavailability of red soil needed for the filling process. It is also reported that certain local self-governments and the police are imposing restrictions on the movement of vehicles and materials and the erection of plants.

As per the support agreement between the state government and the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the state has to facilitate all applicable permits required from any LSG and should assist the NHAI to obtain access to utilities including water and electricity.

NHAI Thiruvananthapuram region project director P Pradeep told TNIE that the procurement of red earth remains a major roadblock for a majority of the NH 66 projects in Kerala. “Though the NHAI had an agreement with the state on providing necessary permits for procuring resources for the construction, we are facing a major hurdle from the mining and geology department regarding the procurement of red earth from quarries. They often issue stop memos for mining the soil which affects the projects. For instance, the work on the 16.3km stretch from Mukkola to Karode is yet to be completed owing to the issue. In Thengavila and Thirupuram, only a 750m stretch needs to be completed. For this, we need at least 30,000 cubic metres of soil. But we can’t procure soil because of the objection raised by the mining and geology department,” he said.

According to a senior official of a construction company that has taken up an NH-66 project, the contractors are the ones who need to approach the respective departments for approval and permits.“The contractor is always at the receiving end as the state government officials object to soil procurement citing environmental issues and local protests. They are unaware of the support agreement with the Centre. If the state continues to show this attitude, the NH projects in Kerala will be delayed further,” the official said.

Meanwhile, mining and geology department director S Harikishore said, “We have submitted a proposal to the state government to amend the rules which include restrictions on distance. At present, soil mining quarries should be situated at least 50 metres away from residential areas. The proposal is under the consideration of the chief minister. Once we get the approval, things will be easier for the NHAI.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala NH-66 project
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp