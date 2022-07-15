STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Escape into this mesmerising island

The golden sand beach is one of Kerala’s most popular beaches, nestled between the beautiful river Neyyar and the Arabian Sea. 

Published: 15th July 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

A scene from Poovar island in Thiruvananthapuram| B P Deepu

By Heera Hari
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tired of meeting the daily deadlines at work and looking for a place to relax with your family? Then Poovar Island is your place. Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, this coastal village is situated almost at the southern tip of Thiruvananthapuram. 

The golden sand beach is one of Kerala’s most popular beaches, nestled between the beautiful river Neyyar and the Arabian Sea. The gentle breeze and swaying coconut trees along the coast add to the beauty of this beach, which is only accessible by a ferry. Tourists can enjoy fishing in this tourist spot . 

Another sight to behold is the local boat rides giving the tourists a chance to experience the tranquil lake water and the mangroves. Another popular tourist destination is the fishing village near Poovar Island.  There is also a martial art village, a short walk from the fishing village. 

This region has a century-long tradition of nurturing Kalarippayattu, Kerala’s unique self-defence technique. Other tourist attractions include Thirparappu Falls, Vinzhinjam Port. In Poovar, one can try different varieties of seafood if one is not allergic.

How to reach?
Located at a distance of 27 km from the city. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and some private travel services ply regularly to the island.

Where to stay?
There are many places to stay here from cheap hotels to luxury hotels and resorts with private pools.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poovar Island
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp