Escape into this mesmerising island

Heera Hari By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tired of meeting the daily deadlines at work and looking for a place to relax with your family? Then Poovar Island is your place. Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, this coastal village is situated almost at the southern tip of Thiruvananthapuram.

The golden sand beach is one of Kerala’s most popular beaches, nestled between the beautiful river Neyyar and the Arabian Sea. The gentle breeze and swaying coconut trees along the coast add to the beauty of this beach, which is only accessible by a ferry. Tourists can enjoy fishing in this tourist spot .

Another sight to behold is the local boat rides giving the tourists a chance to experience the tranquil lake water and the mangroves. Another popular tourist destination is the fishing village near Poovar Island. There is also a martial art village, a short walk from the fishing village.

This region has a century-long tradition of nurturing Kalarippayattu, Kerala’s unique self-defence technique. Other tourist attractions include Thirparappu Falls, Vinzhinjam Port. In Poovar, one can try different varieties of seafood if one is not allergic.

How to reach?

Located at a distance of 27 km from the city. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and some private travel services ply regularly to the island.

Where to stay?

There are many places to stay here from cheap hotels to luxury hotels and resorts with private pools.

