NIRF rankings: University College, Sree Chitra improve; four others slip

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as seven educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram came in the top 100 positions in various categories at the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ratings for 2022 which was published on Friday.Though four institutions dropped their ranking from last year’s list, the University College and the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology improved their ranking.

The University College, in the college category, improved its rank from 25 in 2021 to 24 this year. It also holds the first rank in the state. The college got a score of 61.91.Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology has been ranked the 9th best in the country in medical feld. It was ranked 11th last year. However, two colleges – Mar Ivanios (50) and Government Women’s College (53) – saw their positions slip from 44 and 46, respectively. Mar Ivanious scored 55.41 and the women’s college secured 55.28 points.

On the achievement, Saji Stephen, principal of University College, said though the college secured 24th position in the country, it comes first in the state. “The improvement in ranking will help us bring in more students in the future. Unlike other institutions, University college has an all-round development. Not only in academics, but the students here also excel in sports and arts. Moreover, many of the students here got good marks in the exams despite their struggling financial conditions," he said.

Government Dental College is the new entrant on the list securing the 30th position in the dental college category. Last year, no dental colleges in the state could secure a place in the top 40 list.In the field of Architecture, the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) bagged 14th rank. The Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Valiyamala, secured 43rd rank in the Engineering colleges category. Their rankings also fell three spots respectively. Both institutions secured 11th and 40th rank last year.

