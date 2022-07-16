Technopark-based startup ties up with global dental company

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The US-based cloud dental software startup CareStack, which also has an office at Technopark, has announced that it has closed strategic equity investment and commercial partnership with the Straumann Group, the global dental implants and devices manufacturer, to further accelerate its growth and expand its service offering globally.

CareStack will use this funding to deliver on its plans to digitise 10,000 dental offices in the next five years. The company serves more than 1,000 dental clinics across the US. This partnership is strategically significant because it represents Straumann Group’s foray into the practice management software domain and contributes to the Group’s digital transformation.

The two companies will team up on internationalisation and software product development across all customer segments, allowing for increased penetration in multiple geographies. This association will help oral health providers unlock additional growth potential by generating new demand, addressing opportunities in existing patient cohorts, maintaining clinical excellence by reducing variability in care delivery, and optimising operational workflows for improved efficiency.

CareStack had raised US $23mn in 2021 from investors such as Steadview Capital, Darby Dental, Delta Dental of California, as well as Accel Partners, Eight Roads, and F-Prime Capital in 2021. The company has more than 500 employees across Florida, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Bengaluru, and continues to expand in these locations. “We are steadily marching forward on our mission to elevate the entire dental community with powerful software offerings for boosting growth and streamlining operations. Our customer traction to date shows that the industry is ready for digital transformation and we will continue to invest in our people, products and customers to realise a better future for dentistry,” said CareStack CEO Abhi Krishna.

