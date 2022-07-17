210kg of ganja stored inside house seized

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The DANSAF team of Thiruvananthapuram Rural police has seized 210kg of ganja from the store room of a rented house at Thandrampoika near Venjaramoodu and arrested Kishore, 39, a native of Poovachal in connection with the incident. The police said Kishore has been living with his family at the rented house near his wife’s house.

“Kishore is a ganja wholesale dealer and a major link in the ganja supply chain in the district. The contraband was seized following a raid conducted at his house on Friday night based on a tip-off received by Attingal DySP D S Suneesh Babu,” said the police.The police said ganja was stored in 33 sealed packets in the room. Kishore used to sell the contraband to small dealers in rural areas and the city.

The suspect was conducting narcotic business under the guise of running two-wheeler workshops at Vallakadavu and Venjaramoodu. His family was unaware of his ganja trade which began several years ago. He used to tell the family members that the packets kept in the room were spare parts and various tools required for the workshop. Police have begun a detailed probe into whether more persons are involved in the supply chain. Upon interrogation, Kishore revealed that he used to bring the contraband from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh through various means including trucks and trains, the police said.

“We did not expect that such a large quantity of ganja was stored in the room. He kept the ready-to-supply substances for his supply chain dealers. The police are interrogating him to find out other peddlers under his supply chain as he is a major supplier in the district. A detailed probe is on into the seizure,” said the Attingal DySP.

