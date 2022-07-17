KSUM invites applications from women entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has invited applications for its virtual acceleration programme titled ‘WE Spark’exclusively for women entrepreneurs to support them to develop their minimum viable concept and take it to an investable pitch deck. The programme, being hosted in association with Wadhwani Foundation, offers participants an inclusive experience that covers different aspects of entrepreneurial journey.

Women startup founders, who are working with a technology to solve a problem and have a minimum viable product that has passed the conceptual stage, can apply. Selected candidates will get opportunities like one-on-one mentoring, investor and business connect and live pitching. Also, an opportunity for winning an all-expense-paid trip to Silicon Valley, dedicated mentorship and raising early-stage investment and funding.

