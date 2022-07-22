Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

NMC: States can’t decide on students back from Ukraine

Around 18,000, including nearly 3,900 from Kerala, will have to wait till the policy decision is uploaded on the regulatory body’s website

Published: 22nd July 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Indian MBBS students stuck in a bunker in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia

Indian MBBS students stuck in a bunker in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Medical Council (NMC) has taken a stand not to let states decide on allowing the students who  returned from war-torn Ukraine to continue their medical education in India.

In its reply to an RTI query by Kannur-based health activist Dr Babu K V, the regulatory body for medical education said accommodating foreign medical graduates was under NMC’s consideration and no other requests will be entertained at the moment.

It means that around 18,000 medical students who have returned from Ukraine, including nearly 3,900 from Kerala, have to wait till NMC upload the policy decision on its website.Earlier, the West Bengal government’s decision to allow medical students to attend private medical colleges in the name of “observership” had triggered a controversy.The students are looking forward to a national-level policy allowing them to continue their education in India.

While various state governments have taken an empathetic approach towards the concerns of the students and their parents, the Supreme Court had let the matter to be decided by the medical education regulator by June 29. Before the regulator arrived at a policy decision, the West Bengal government allowed 394 students to undergo “observership” in different private medical colleges in the state from June 1. The West Bengal government had appealed to the NMC to accommodate the students to ensure their continuation of education. “The observership was illegal and could set a precedent in other states. NMC is playing down the decision of West Bengal government on observership,” said Dr Babu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine MBBS students
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp