Sacred pond in Trivandrum's centre

Gouri S dev By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Whenever we hear about Padmanabha Swamy Temple, the first frame that comes to mind is the beautiful gopuram and the rectangular Padmatheertham pond. The pond has a natural spring, and devotees from different parts of the world treat it as sacred as the temple.

In the Manipravalam poem dating back to the 14th century, Padmatheertham is mentioned as Anantha Theertham. Historian M G Sasibhooshan says: “There was a golden lotus at the centre of the pond. Whenever the water level increases, the lotus also gets lifted. The name Padmatheertham originated from the golden lotus”.

A well was dug at the centre of the pond to avoid water stagnation. Fresh water fills the pond from this well and ensures circulation. The pond was expanded with the construction of stone steps during the period of Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma. The natural drainage system in the pond made sure freshwater from the Kochar moved towards Padmatheertham, and the used water flowed towards the Pathrakulam (currently Theerthapada Mandapam) and finally merged with the sea at Shanghumugham.

Later, pipelines were introduced to channel water, which resulted in the system blockage at several places.

“There are 12 ponds surrounding the temple. Ananthapura Varnanam — a poem from Manipravalam — mentioned the existence of these ponds along with their names. The Abisheka Jalam (sacred water) from the temple moves towards the well at the centre through an underground passage,” says historian Neduvattam Gopalakrishnan.

“There is a Trimurti Temple near the Padmanabha Swamy Temple called the Kandhaloor Shala. It was an ancient educational institution that taught astrology, grammar and Vedas. The inscriptions from the 10th century describe the existence of the gurukul.”

Padmatheertham has more relevance during the Murajapam, a customary practice done once in six years at the temple. As part of rituals, scholars stand at Padmatheertham and chant ancient hymns in Vedas.

