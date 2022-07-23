Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram schools shine in CBSE results

Schools in the state capital put up an impressive performance in the CBSE Class X and XII exams, the results of which were announced on Friday.

Students celebrating at the Christ Nagar HSS at Kowdiar in Thiruvananthapuram after the Class X CBSE exam results were out on Friday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Schools in the state capital put up an impressive performance in the CBSE Class X and XII exams, the results of which were announced on Friday. St Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal:  Of the 218 students who appeared for the Class X exam, 174 secured distinction, 38 secured first class and six were placed in second class. The school toppers were: Leah Elisabeth Wilson (98.5%), Sudeshhna Behera (98.3%) and Anna John and Rachel Elizabeth Mathew (98.2%).

In the Class XII exam, of the 292 students who appeared, 181 secured distinction, 101 first class, nine second class and one third class. The toppers in the Science stream were: Joshen Paul Zachariah (98%), Srishti Singh (97.4%), Sharon Serah Davis and Anju Sasikumar (96.8%). The Commerce stream top scorers were Ivania Ajith (97.6%), Anna Mary Robert (97.4%), Jonathan M Duglas and Anna Maria Abraham (96.6%).

Christ Nagar Senior Secondary School, Thiruvallam:  Of the 146 students who appeared for the Class XII exam from the school, 120 passed with distinction while 26 secured first class. The school toppers were:  Anajana MP (97.8%) - Biology Stream; Jeevan S Kumar (97.8%) - Commerce stream ;  Mohammed Safir (94.2%) and Sreelakshmi (94.2%) -  Computer stream.  

St Mary’s Residential Central School, Poojappura: In the Class X exam, the school registered 100% pass with 60 of the 100 students securing distinction. Arpitha Gopal (95.2%), Aadith S (94.6%) and Anantha Padmanabhan (94.4%) were the school toppers. In the Class XII exam, 61 students appeared for the exam of which 69% students secured distinction and the remaining students  were placed in first class. The school toppers were S J Jithin (97%, Science) and Dhuti Nandana (95.2%, Commerce).

Kendriya Vidyalaya, SAP, Peroorkada: The school secured 100% pass in both classes X and XII. All 122 students who appeared in Class X exam and 94 students who appeared in Class XII exam became eligible for higher studies. The Class X toppers were: Annie Homer (97.6%), Gautham Krishna K (97%) and Yadukrishnan SR (96.6%). In Class XII exams, the toppers in Science stream were: Pranav RM (95.4%), Shiva Priya (94%) and Parvathi Suresh (93%). The Commerce stream top scorers were: Aswathy Devi and Jyothika Sajesh (92.4%) and Athira VS (92.2%) and Asna S (92%).

Viswabharathy Public Schoool, Neyyatinkara: The school registered 100% pass in the Class X exam. Of the 255 students who appeared, 18 secured A1 grade in all subjectes while 109 secured distinction, 44 were placed in first class and four in second class. Abhisheka JF with 99.2% marks was the school topper.
St Francis Senior Secondary School Venganoor: In the Class XII exam, of the 53 students who appeared, 19 secured distinction. Devika S R (96%, Science batch) and Sharon Baizil (93%, Commerce batch)  were the school toppers. In the Class X exam, of the 101 students, 23 scored above 90% and 69 secured distinction. M Anagha Anand was the school topper with 97% marks.

