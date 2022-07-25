Kazhakoottam-Paripally highway widening work to begin this week

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The preliminary work on the widening of NH 66 stretch from Kazhakoottam to Paripally is set to begin this week. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials have handed over the land to the contractor, RDS Limited. The demolition of buildings and felling of trees to acquire land needed for the widening are progressing at various places. However, the NHAI is yet to handover compensation to a few landowners.

“We will give the appointment date to the contractor this week after which the work will officially begin. The soil testing process has been completed at certain places. Demolition work is also ongoing and in some areas, it is the landowners themselves who are carrying out the process. We will soon resolve the issues with the landowners who are yet to get the compensation. Only 3 % of the payment is pending and it will be cleared soon,” said P Pradeep, project director, NHAI.

Mostly, all the hurdles are cleared for the development of the 29km long NH stretch at the Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam border. The lone hurdle for the project, acquiring 44 cents of land at Thiruvarattukavu Devi Temple in Attingal, will be settled soon.

As per sources with NHAI, there will be 4 flyovers, 36 culverts, 6 minor bridges, 3 vehicular overpasses, 5 vehicular underpasses, 6 light vehicle underpasses, 4 small vehicular underpasses, 3 cattle underpasses, 7-metre wide service road, 20 bus bays and 5 foot over bridges on the stretch. The Attingal bypass will be 11.15km long. The estimated period of completion of the project is two years from the start of construction.

