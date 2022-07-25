Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kazhakoottam-Paripally highway widening work to begin this week

The preliminary work on the widening of NH 66 stretch from Kazhakoottam to Paripally is set to begin this week. 

Published: 25th July 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Workers clearing the area after demolishing a building at Kaniyapuram on the proposed Kazhakootam-Paripally NH 66 stretch

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The preliminary work on the widening of NH 66 stretch from Kazhakoottam to Paripally is set to begin this week. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials have handed over the land to the contractor, RDS Limited. The demolition of buildings and felling of trees to acquire land needed for the widening are progressing at various places. However, the NHAI is yet to handover compensation to a few landowners.

“We will give the appointment date to the contractor this week after which the work will officially begin. The soil testing process has been completed at certain places. Demolition work is also ongoing and in some areas, it is the landowners themselves who are carrying out the process. We will soon resolve the issues with the landowners who are yet to get the compensation. Only 3 % of the payment is pending and it will be cleared soon,” said P Pradeep, project director, NHAI.

Mostly, all the hurdles are cleared for the development of the 29km long NH stretch at the Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam border. The lone hurdle for the project, acquiring 44 cents of land at Thiruvarattukavu Devi Temple in Attingal, will be settled soon. 

As per sources with NHAI, there will be 4 flyovers, 36 culverts, 6 minor bridges, 3 vehicular overpasses, 5 vehicular underpasses, 6 light vehicle underpasses, 4 small vehicular underpasses, 3 cattle underpasses, 7-metre wide service road, 20 bus bays and 5 foot over bridges on the stretch. The Attingal bypass will be 11.15km long. The estimated period of completion of the project is two years from the start of construction.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kazhakoottam-Paripally highway NH 66 NHAI
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp