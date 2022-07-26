Arrest of Teesta Setalvad, RB Sreekumar: Writers call for protest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of cultural leaders from Kerala led by film maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Kerala Sahitya Akademi president K Satchidanandan and writers M Mukundan and N S Madhavan have called for strong protest against the arrest of human rights activist Teesta Setalvad and Gujarat former ADGP RB Sreekumar.

“We strongly condemn the arrest of Teesta and Sreekumar by picking up cues from the observations in a Supreme Court judgment (regarding the Gujarat massacre). The efforts of Teesta to protect communal harmony in Gujarat have been noted internationally. The nation honoured her by conferring Padma Shri. R B Sreekumar tried to expose official secrets that shed light on facts that ensured that culprits are brought before the law,” said the statement that was also signed by writers Sarah Joseph, Vaisakhan, Kureepuzha Sreekumar, among others.

