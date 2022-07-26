Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Arrest of Teesta Setalvad, RB Sreekumar: Writers call for protest

The nation honoured her by conferring Padma Shri.

Published: 26th July 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)

Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of cultural leaders from Kerala led by film maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Kerala Sahitya Akademi president K Satchidanandan and writers M Mukundan and N S Madhavan have called for strong protest against the arrest of human rights activist Teesta Setalvad and Gujarat former ADGP RB Sreekumar.

“We strongly condemn the arrest of Teesta and Sreekumar by picking up cues from the observations in a Supreme Court judgment (regarding the Gujarat massacre). The efforts of Teesta to protect communal harmony in Gujarat have been noted internationally. The nation honoured her by conferring Padma Shri. R B Sreekumar tried to expose official secrets that shed light on facts that ensured that culprits are brought before the law,”   said the statement that was also signed by writers Sarah Joseph, Vaisakhan, Kureepuzha Sreekumar, among others. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Teesta Setalvad RB Sreekumar
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp