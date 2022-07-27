Advocate Indira Ravindran takes charge as KWC member

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Advocate Indira Ravindran on Tuesday took charge as a member of the Kerala Women’s Commission. She took charge at 2pm at a ceremony held at the commission headquarters, in the presence of chairperson P Sathi Devi.

She was received by member secretary Sonia Washington and staff. The government had issued a notification on July 12 nominating Indira Ravindran as a member of the commission. The new member took charge after M S Tara, who was a member of the commission, completed her five-year term.

She was a lawyer in Vanchiyoor Court, Thiruvananthapuram, for 33 years.

She also served as a member of the executive committee of Ernakulam National University of Law, national vice-president of the Indian Association of Lawyers, member of the national committee of the National Federation of Indian Women, state vice president of the Kerala Mahila Sangam, member of the state committee of Legal Services Authority, and member of Social Welfare Board.A native of Kottarakkara, Indira Ravindran lives in Kowdiar, Thiruvananthapuram.

