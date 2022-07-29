Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

When bright minds come alive

It was a mesmerising moment at the LES Hall of Loyola College of Social Sciences, Sreekariyam, last week.

By Gouri S dev
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was a mesmerising moment at the LES Hall of Loyola College of Social Sciences, Sreekariyam, last week. The place was filled with the works of numerous innovative and proactive minds. Students of Loyola College showcased their academic and co-curricular activities in an elaborate exhibition organised in connection with the fourth cycle of the NAAC re-accreditation process. Their efforts were duly rewarded the college secured A++ grade recognition this year.

Beautiful handiworks blending with practical use, activities and concepts proved to be a visual treat for the viewers. The main attraction was the model of Flood-River Mapping, demonstrated by the disaster management department. It portrayed the destruction and the fury of the grand deluge of 2018 in the Pamba River. Likewise, an impressive thread work at the entrance of the psychology department conveyed the benefits of counselling that help clustered minds to unwind and reorganise. 

Another highlight was a dance-movement therapy called Navam, initiated by alumnus Krishnendhu. It blends dance with social work.  The college offers the programme as a certificate course. Several concepts such as equity, pedestrian, LGBTQIA+ and multiculturalism were explained with colourful demonstrations.

All five departments of the college came forward to showcase their respective academic excellence and other achievements. Students used plastic-free materials and leftovers to decorate their works. Principal Dr Saji Jacob, says, “Students conceptualised the qualitative system, process, and practices of the coll0ege in the exhibition. They have done an outstanding job”.

“The PIMER (planning, implementation, monitoring, evaluation and redesigning) approach is designed to help students in capacity-building and further enhance their competence. The entire progression during the course is similar to the metamorphosis of a caterpillar into a butterfly,” says Ann Mary, assistant professor, Department of Social Work.

The college union members and faculty also organised a cultural programme. Dr Ammu Lukose, assistant professor of counseling psychology and mentor of the innovation section, says, “The students brought out the idea and creatively implemented it.”

Comments

