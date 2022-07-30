Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tale of a revolt for education

When Velloorkonam Parameshwaran Pilla opened the first school at Ooruttambalam in 1882, only students from upper castes were allowed entry in schools.

Published: 30th July 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Gouri S dev
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A partially burnt old wooden bench at the Government UP School, Ooruttambalam, is a key that unlocks the history of a crucial battle against untouchability the erstwhile Travancore princely state had witnessed. It tells the tale of a girl named Panchami and her journey towards a revolution. Her story is connected to one of the remarkable events, the Kandala Lahala, which happened during the freedom struggle. In memory of the historic protest, the government decided to rename the school as Mahatma Ayyankali Panchami Memorial School last week.

When Velloorkonam Parameshwaran Pilla opened the first school at Ooruttambalam in 1882, only students from upper castes were allowed entry in schools. In early 1900, protests for educational rights gained momentum. Under the leadership of Ayyankali, the protesters were able to secure an order from the king that allows the education of students from lower caste in public institutions. However, school managements refused as they feared it would agitate upper caste people.

In 1914, Ayyankali and supporters entered the school with a girl named Panchami, the daughter of Poojari Ayyan. Ayyankali made Panchami attend the class along with the upper caste students. Many agitated against Ayyankali’s action, resulting in a revolt. A mob set fire to the school and burnt the bench on which Panchami sat.

The resultant protest called by Ayyankali halted all farming activities. The revolt came to be known as ‘Kandala Kahala’. The bench of Panchami has been preserved in the school as a memorial of the revolt.
“Ayyankali had said if you didn’t let our children acquire education, we wouldn’t work in your fields.

The main intention of the revolt was to ensure education for students. Kandala Lahala was the first ever peasant revolt in the history of India.” A descendant of Panchami, Athira, is currently studying in the school.

There & Then
Weekly column on historic, iconic places in the city. Send suggestions to  cityexpresskoc@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp