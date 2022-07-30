Tale of a revolt for education

Gouri S dev By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A partially burnt old wooden bench at the Government UP School, Ooruttambalam, is a key that unlocks the history of a crucial battle against untouchability the erstwhile Travancore princely state had witnessed. It tells the tale of a girl named Panchami and her journey towards a revolution. Her story is connected to one of the remarkable events, the Kandala Lahala, which happened during the freedom struggle. In memory of the historic protest, the government decided to rename the school as Mahatma Ayyankali Panchami Memorial School last week.

When Velloorkonam Parameshwaran Pilla opened the first school at Ooruttambalam in 1882, only students from upper castes were allowed entry in schools. In early 1900, protests for educational rights gained momentum. Under the leadership of Ayyankali, the protesters were able to secure an order from the king that allows the education of students from lower caste in public institutions. However, school managements refused as they feared it would agitate upper caste people.

In 1914, Ayyankali and supporters entered the school with a girl named Panchami, the daughter of Poojari Ayyan. Ayyankali made Panchami attend the class along with the upper caste students. Many agitated against Ayyankali’s action, resulting in a revolt. A mob set fire to the school and burnt the bench on which Panchami sat.

The resultant protest called by Ayyankali halted all farming activities. The revolt came to be known as ‘Kandala Kahala’. The bench of Panchami has been preserved in the school as a memorial of the revolt.

“Ayyankali had said if you didn’t let our children acquire education, we wouldn’t work in your fields.

The main intention of the revolt was to ensure education for students. Kandala Lahala was the first ever peasant revolt in the history of India.” A descendant of Panchami, Athira, is currently studying in the school.



