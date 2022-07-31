Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Become job creators rather than job seekers, Dharmendra Pradhan tells IISER students

The minister congratulated the students and asked them to become job creators rather than job seekers.

Published: 31st July 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan urged the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) here to develop scientific solutions to problems being faced by humanity. Graduates of institutions like this should aspire to find novel scientific solutions for the problems faced by society by combining traditional knowledge with modern thoughts. The minister was addressing the tenth convocation ceremony of IISER.

The minister congratulated the students and asked them to become job creators rather than job seekers. He asked the institute to participate in the National Curriculum Framework development process.
Prof Aravind A Natu, chairperson, IISER, said that IISER has emerged as an institution of quality education and research of global repute. 

Prof Jarugu Narasimha Moorthy, Director, IISER, said that the institute was the first to launch two-year MSc programmes that adhere to the mandate of the National Educational Policy -2020.
As many as 204 BS-MS students, 30 PhD students and six integrated PhD students graduated in the tenth convocation.  

