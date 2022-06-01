STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Management leadership award for ISRO chief S Somanath

ISRO chairman S Somanath has been chosen for the Management Leadership Award 2022 by the Trivandrum Management Association.

Published: 01st June 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Chairman of ISRO Dr S Somanath. ( Photo | Twitter, @DefenceDecode)

Chairman of ISRO Dr S Somanath. ( Photo | Twitter, @DefenceDecode)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ISRO chairman S Somanath has been chosen for the Management Leadership Award 2022 by the Trivandrum Management Association. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will present the award at a function to be held at Hotel ‘O by Tamara’ in the state capital on June 10. 

Somnath, who is also secretary, Department of Space, has been chosen for the award for his contributions to the country’s space programme. He has charted out new visions for its futuristic programmes with social commitment, said TMA president Rajesh Jha. 

The jury also announced Elvicto Technologies for the TMA-ADANI Startup Award for its contribution to the realisation of the objectives of a startup in Kerala. In TMA-KIMS award category for best paper presentation on Trivandrum Mission 2030, Adhirej J R Nair of CET School of Management was adjudged the winner. Akash S and Ajeesh V S of DC School of Management, and Uttara Nair and Rahul A of CET, bagged the second prize.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISRO S Somanath
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp