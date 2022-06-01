Management leadership award for ISRO chief S Somanath

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ISRO chairman S Somanath has been chosen for the Management Leadership Award 2022 by the Trivandrum Management Association. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will present the award at a function to be held at Hotel ‘O by Tamara’ in the state capital on June 10.

Somnath, who is also secretary, Department of Space, has been chosen for the award for his contributions to the country’s space programme. He has charted out new visions for its futuristic programmes with social commitment, said TMA president Rajesh Jha.

The jury also announced Elvicto Technologies for the TMA-ADANI Startup Award for its contribution to the realisation of the objectives of a startup in Kerala. In TMA-KIMS award category for best paper presentation on Trivandrum Mission 2030, Adhirej J R Nair of CET School of Management was adjudged the winner. Akash S and Ajeesh V S of DC School of Management, and Uttara Nair and Rahul A of CET, bagged the second prize.